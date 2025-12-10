US-Backed Mineral Boost: $1.25 Billion Investment Ignites Pakistani Mining

In an ambitious move to bolster its mineral mining agenda, the United States has revealed a $1.25 billion investment in Pakistan's Balochistan province, aimed at invigorating the Reko Diq mining project. This significant deal has been facilitated by the US Export-Import Bank, marking a pivotal moment in US-Pakistan economic relationships.

Natalie A. Baker, Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Islamabad, articulated the importance of the investment, noting that it will facilitate the export of up to $2 billion in US mining equipment and services. This initiative is projected to generate approximately 6,000 jobs in the United States and 7,500 in Balochistan, positioning Reko Diq as a model for future mining endeavors.

The US administration's latest commitment underscores its focus on enhancing trade with Pakistan. This project, branded a 'game-changer' by the US Embassy, is expected to drive economic growth in Balochistan, signifying strengthened ties between the two nations and heralding future collaborative efforts in the critical minerals sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)