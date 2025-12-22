Sheikh Hasina Critiques Bangladesh's Interim Government Amid Political Unrest

In the wake of civil unrest in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing critique of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. She slammed the administration for attempting to realign the country's foreign policy without the mandate of the people, warning of potential long-term repercussions for the nation.

In an email interview with the Asian News International (ANI), Hasina ridiculed a controversial verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal as a 'politically motivated assassination in judicial robes,' arguing that it has nothing to do with justice but is meant to eliminate political adversaries. She reaffirmed her belief in Bangladesh's constitutional strength and the eventual return of justice when democratic governance is restored.

Hasina raised concerns about the credibility of upcoming elections, which exclude her party, the Awami League, claiming they would merely crown the current regime rather than represent democratic choice. She also expressed alarm over the burgeoning extremist influence in Bangladeshi politics under the current administration, cautioning bilateral and regional observers of its potential impacts.