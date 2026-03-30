Nepal's Turmoil: Arrests, Protests, and Political Unrest

In a significant development in Nepal, the arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli continues to stir protests. He was detained for his alleged role in quelling the Gen Z movement protests last year, which resulted in numerous casualties. The Supreme Court dismissed a plea for his immediate release.

Protests in Nepal show no signs of abating. Oli's arrest, coupled with that of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, has intensified dissent. The court demands a detailed explanation from authorities regarding the legal grounds for detention, while protesters call for an end to political vendettas.

Further complicating the political climate, Nepal's authorities are cracking down on corruption, focusing on money laundering investigations involving several politicians. The inquiry follows the arrest of ex-minister Deepak Khadka, amidst ongoing allegations of financial impropriety against former leaders, adding another layer of complexity to the country's turbulent political scene.