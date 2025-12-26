Canada: India's Consulate in Toronto expresses grief over Indian student's murder

Consulate General of India in Toronto on Thursday (local time) expressed anguish over the killing of an Indian student in a shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. Issuing a statement on X, the Consulate said it is providing necessary assistance to the deceased's family.

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate General said. Earlier on Tuesday (local time), the Toronto Police said Shivank Avasthi was gunned down in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. The police rushed to the spot, finding the victim with a gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Toronto Sun reported.

Police officials said the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The campus was locked down during the probe. According to the Toronto Sun, this was Toronto's 41st homicide of the year.

Earlier, Toronto Police said a 30-year-old Indian-origin woman was found murdered in the city and that a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who was known to the victim. The deceased was identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Police said they are searching for Abdul Ghafoori (32), also of Toronto, in connection with the case. According to CBC News, investigators said the incident appears to involve "intimate partner violence."

On Wednesday, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed deep shock and sorrow over the murder of Himanshi Khurana. In a post shared on X, the Consulate said it was "deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto," and extended its "deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief." It has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days and added that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities as the investigation continues. (ANI)

