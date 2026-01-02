Iran Erupts: Protests Against Economic Woes Intensify

In a wave of protests over worsening economic conditions, Iranians took to the streets across multiple provinces within the last 24 hours, CNN reported. The demonstrations escalated into violent clashes, with protesters reportedly clashing with police, throwing stones at officers, and setting vehicles ablaze, according to Fars News Agency.

At least two people were killed during confrontations in Lordegan county, southwestern Chaharmahal, and Bakhtiari Province, Fars reported. It remains unclear whether the deceased were protesters or security personnel. Unverified videos on social media appear to show demonstrators hurling stones at police, and Fars claimed protesters targeted government buildings.

Authorities have arrested numerous individuals amid the turmoil. In Malard county, near Tehran, 30 people were detained for 'disturbing public order,' as reported by Fars. Official Mansour Saleki noted that some detainees traveled from nearby areas. The State Department expressed concern over reports of 'intimidation, violence, and arrests.' (ANI)

