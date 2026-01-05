Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Eyes Greenland for Strategic Gains

US President Donald Trump reignites controversy over Greenland, emphasizing its significance for national security amid tensions with Denmark. Despite Denmark's opposition to annexation, Trump argues Greenland's strategic and resource value is crucial against Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. The debate intensifies diplomatic strains between the allied nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:11 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Eyes Greenland for Strategic Gains
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Florida to Joint Base Andrews (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • DC

US President Donald Trump has again highlighted Greenland's importance for national security, following a recent military operation in Venezuela. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump emphasized that Greenland's strategic location and resource wealth make it essential to counter Russia and China's Arctic presence, despite Denmark's firm opposition.

Trump stated, "We need Greenland. It's strategic right now with Russian and Chinese activities there." Despite opposition from Denmark and calls to halt threats, Trump claims European support for US control over Greenland, citing defense interests. This revive discussion of annexation, a notion firmly rejected by Greenland and Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded strongly, urging Trump to cease annexation talks, reaffirming Greenland's autonomy. Trump's remarks coincide with a controversial social media post related to Greenland that further strained US-Denmark relations, underscoring the growing tensions over Arctic geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
2
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India
3
Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

 India
4
Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026