Tensions Rise as Trump Eyes Greenland for Strategic Gains

US President Donald Trump has again highlighted Greenland's importance for national security, following a recent military operation in Venezuela. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump emphasized that Greenland's strategic location and resource wealth make it essential to counter Russia and China's Arctic presence, despite Denmark's firm opposition.

Trump stated, "We need Greenland. It's strategic right now with Russian and Chinese activities there." Despite opposition from Denmark and calls to halt threats, Trump claims European support for US control over Greenland, citing defense interests. This revive discussion of annexation, a notion firmly rejected by Greenland and Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded strongly, urging Trump to cease annexation talks, reaffirming Greenland's autonomy. Trump's remarks coincide with a controversial social media post related to Greenland that further strained US-Denmark relations, underscoring the growing tensions over Arctic geopolitical dynamics.

