Tensions Rise as Trump Eyes Greenland for Strategic Gains
US President Donald Trump reignites controversy over Greenland, emphasizing its significance for national security amid tensions with Denmark. Despite Denmark's opposition to annexation, Trump argues Greenland's strategic and resource value is crucial against Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. The debate intensifies diplomatic strains between the allied nations.
- Country:
- DC
US President Donald Trump has again highlighted Greenland's importance for national security, following a recent military operation in Venezuela. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump emphasized that Greenland's strategic location and resource wealth make it essential to counter Russia and China's Arctic presence, despite Denmark's firm opposition.
Trump stated, "We need Greenland. It's strategic right now with Russian and Chinese activities there." Despite opposition from Denmark and calls to halt threats, Trump claims European support for US control over Greenland, citing defense interests. This revive discussion of annexation, a notion firmly rejected by Greenland and Denmark.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded strongly, urging Trump to cease annexation talks, reaffirming Greenland's autonomy. Trump's remarks coincide with a controversial social media post related to Greenland that further strained US-Denmark relations, underscoring the growing tensions over Arctic geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Condemns U.S. Actions in Venezuela, Asserts Global Sovereignty
US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil
South Korea and China to Boost AI Collaboration, Says President Lee
China and Pakistan Boost Ties in Trade and Security
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: First Russian Attack Fatalities of the Year