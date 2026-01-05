Left Menu

Venezuela's Call for Peace: Delcy Rodriguez Invites US Cooperation Amidst Political Turmoil

Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela's Acting President, extends an offer of peace to the US amid Nicolas Maduro's deposition. While echoing Maduro's messages, she emphasizes unity, collaboration, and respect. Meanwhile, Maduro faces drug-related charges in New York, as his son warns of internal betrayal within Venezuela's ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:22 IST
Venezuela's Call for Peace: Delcy Rodriguez Invites US Cooperation Amidst Political Turmoil
Delcy Rodriguez the Acting President of Venezuela (Photo/instagram/delcyrodriguezv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In the wake of Nicolas Maduro's deposition, Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of Venezuela, has reached out to the United States, calling for collaboration and peace. Through a social media statement, Rodriguez emphasized Venezuela's commitment to peaceful coexistence and proposed a cooperation agenda premised on respect and equality.

Despite Rodriguez's appeal for dialogue, she has shown loyalty to the deposed leader, emphasizing that her message aligns with Maduro's longstanding call for peace. She urged the US government to join Venezuela in fostering shared development under international law, pointing to President Trump's role in shaping a harmonious future.

As Rodriguez extends her invitation, the situation escalates with Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being detained by US forces, facing charges of narcotics conspiracy. Meanwhile, Maduro's son hints at betrayal within the ruling party, rallying supporters for unity in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India
2
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India
3
Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

 India
4
Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026