In the wake of Nicolas Maduro's deposition, Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of Venezuela, has reached out to the United States, calling for collaboration and peace. Through a social media statement, Rodriguez emphasized Venezuela's commitment to peaceful coexistence and proposed a cooperation agenda premised on respect and equality.

Despite Rodriguez's appeal for dialogue, she has shown loyalty to the deposed leader, emphasizing that her message aligns with Maduro's longstanding call for peace. She urged the US government to join Venezuela in fostering shared development under international law, pointing to President Trump's role in shaping a harmonious future.

As Rodriguez extends her invitation, the situation escalates with Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores being detained by US forces, facing charges of narcotics conspiracy. Meanwhile, Maduro's son hints at betrayal within the ruling party, rallying supporters for unity in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)