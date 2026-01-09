US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker in Caribbean Crackdown
The US Southern Command announced the capture of the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean, marking the fifth such seizure. Conducted by US Marines and the Department of Homeland Security from the USS Gerald R. Ford, this operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities in the Western Hemisphere.
In a significant pre-dawn operation, US Southern Command announced the seizure of the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea, marking the fifth such capture by US forces. The operation underscores Washington's intensified efforts against unlawful activities in the Western Hemisphere.
The mission, executed by US Marines and Sailors from the Joint Task Force-Southern Spear and coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Officials stated that this action sends a clear message that 'there is no safe haven for criminals.'
Backing the operation, the US Navy's Amphibious Ready Group, including the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale, provided support. This recent effort is part of broader US military initiatives targeting vessels involved in criminal operations in the Caribbean, exemplified by another recent seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera.
