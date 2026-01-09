Left Menu

US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker in Caribbean Crackdown

The US Southern Command announced the capture of the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean, marking the fifth such seizure. Conducted by US Marines and the Department of Homeland Security from the USS Gerald R. Ford, this operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities in the Western Hemisphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:51 IST
US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker in Caribbean Crackdown
Screengrab from unclassified video of the seize (Photo/X@Southcom). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant pre-dawn operation, US Southern Command announced the seizure of the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea, marking the fifth such capture by US forces. The operation underscores Washington's intensified efforts against unlawful activities in the Western Hemisphere.

The mission, executed by US Marines and Sailors from the Joint Task Force-Southern Spear and coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Officials stated that this action sends a clear message that 'there is no safe haven for criminals.'

Backing the operation, the US Navy's Amphibious Ready Group, including the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale, provided support. This recent effort is part of broader US military initiatives targeting vessels involved in criminal operations in the Caribbean, exemplified by another recent seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
2
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026