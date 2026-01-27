Left Menu

India, EU Seal Landmark Free Trade Deal, Paving Path for Economic Growth

The Irish Ambassador celebrates India and the EU's new Free Trade Agreement, hoping for reduced tariffs to benefit consumers and businesses. Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights the immense potential unleashed by the deal, envisioning strengthened partnerships in trade, defense, and scientific cooperation between the two regions.

27-01-2026
Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic achievement, India and the European Union have finalized a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a move hailed by Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, as a step towards reduced tariffs and enhanced economic collaboration. Kelly expressed his optimism that this milestone would benefit consumers and producers on both sides, marking a critical stride in the global trade landscape.

Championing the benefits of fewer trade barriers, Ambassador Kelly emphasized that reduced tariffs foster greater trade volumes, thereby benefiting more individuals and businesses in both regions. This agreement, he noted, underscores the strategic synergy and shared interests between India and the EU, further solidified by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks on the partnership's expansive potential.

Minister Goyal celebrated the historic agreement, recognizing it as more than a trade accord. He highlighted it as a testament to the deep-seated relationship between the EU and India, unlocking vast opportunities across defense, innovation, and financial cooperation. Goyal underscored the significance of one-third of humanity collaborating for a prosperous future, noting that the enhanced partnership is set to boost global trade and integration.

Latest News

