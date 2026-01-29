Justice Delayed: The Heartbreaking Case of Shamaya Saleem
A six-year-old Christian girl, Shamaya Saleem, was sexually assaulted in Jaranwala, challenging justice for religious minorities. Human Rights Focus Pakistan demands justice amid allegations of intimidation and discrimination. The case underscores severe flaws in child protection and law enforcement, with court hearings showing little progress.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Jaranwala, Faisalabad district, a brutal crime has shocked the community. A six-year-old Christian girl, Shamaya Saleem, was sexually assaulted, sparking outrage and calls for justice.
Her father, Saleem Masih, a laborer, reported that his daughter was abducted from her teacher's home by the teacher's brother. The discovery of the crime led to a frantic search, culminating in a harrowing scene witnessed by the family. Despite reporting the crime, the family alleges a lack of cooperation and pressure to withdraw the case.
Human Rights Focus Pakistan condemned the incident strongly, stressing the vulnerability of religious minorities in accessing justice. They reported intimidation and coercion faced by the victim's family. The case, now in court, highlights systemic failures in protecting rights and ensuring justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NEET aspirant death case: Family members allege police denying sexual assault
Calls for Action as Sexual Assault at College Sparks Political Outcry
Expelled Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil gets bail in sexual assault case.
Former Labour MP Conor McGinn Faces Sexual Assault Charge
Indore Constable Arrested in Shocking Sexual Assault Case