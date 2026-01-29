Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Heartbreaking Case of Shamaya Saleem

A six-year-old Christian girl, Shamaya Saleem, was sexually assaulted in Jaranwala, challenging justice for religious minorities. Human Rights Focus Pakistan demands justice amid allegations of intimidation and discrimination. The case underscores severe flaws in child protection and law enforcement, with court hearings showing little progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:41 IST
Justice Delayed: The Heartbreaking Case of Shamaya Saleem
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Jaranwala, Faisalabad district, a brutal crime has shocked the community. A six-year-old Christian girl, Shamaya Saleem, was sexually assaulted, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

Her father, Saleem Masih, a laborer, reported that his daughter was abducted from her teacher's home by the teacher's brother. The discovery of the crime led to a frantic search, culminating in a harrowing scene witnessed by the family. Despite reporting the crime, the family alleges a lack of cooperation and pressure to withdraw the case.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan condemned the incident strongly, stressing the vulnerability of religious minorities in accessing justice. They reported intimidation and coercion faced by the victim's family. The case, now in court, highlights systemic failures in protecting rights and ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026