Justice Delayed: The Heartbreaking Case of Shamaya Saleem

In Jaranwala, Faisalabad district, a brutal crime has shocked the community. A six-year-old Christian girl, Shamaya Saleem, was sexually assaulted, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

Her father, Saleem Masih, a laborer, reported that his daughter was abducted from her teacher's home by the teacher's brother. The discovery of the crime led to a frantic search, culminating in a harrowing scene witnessed by the family. Despite reporting the crime, the family alleges a lack of cooperation and pressure to withdraw the case.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan condemned the incident strongly, stressing the vulnerability of religious minorities in accessing justice. They reported intimidation and coercion faced by the victim's family. The case, now in court, highlights systemic failures in protecting rights and ensuring justice.

