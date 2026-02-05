Visa Obstruction: Imran Khan's Sons Struggle to Visit Ailing Father

Kasim Khan, son of the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan, has accused the authorities of intentionally obstructing the visa applications filed by him and his brother. This action reportedly prevents them from traveling to Pakistan to visit their ailing father.

In a social media post, Kasim expressed his frustration, noting that Imran Khan has been in solitary confinement for 914 days, enduring deteriorating health and denied access to independent medical care. Kasim further criticized the government's refusal to process their visas as 'collective punishment.'

The situation unfolds amid rising concerns over Imran Khan's health, with reports from Dawn highlighting the government's recent acknowledgment of his transfer to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. The PTI has condemned this move, accusing authorities of concealing information about Khan's treatment and preventing family access.

(With inputs from agencies.)