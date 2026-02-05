Left Menu

DEA and India Crack Down on Online Pharmacy Drug Trafficking Network

The DEA, in cooperation with Indian authorities, dismantled an online pharmacy network responsible for illegal drug distribution across the US. The operation led to website seizures and arrests, impacting over 220 domains and resulting in fatal overdoses. Investigations continue with further public assistance sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:33 IST
In a major crackdown, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in collaboration with Indian law enforcement, has targeted dangerous criminal organizations involved in illegal drug trafficking operations. This joint effort resulted in the seizure of over 200 domains linked to an India-based transnational criminal organization operating within the United States, allegedly causing multiple overdoses, including at least six fatalities.

Starting January 27, 2026, DEA field offices initiated a series of operations nationwide, arresting four individuals. These operations led to the issuance of five Immediate Suspension Orders and one Order to Show Cause as part of administrative measures to curb potential threats to public health and safety. These interventions align with the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which mandates that pharmacies dispense controlled substances only with a legitimate prescription.

Authorities discovered that operators of these illicit online pharmacies were distributing medications illegally, without prescriptions, thus breaching the CSA and endangering public safety. The investigation revealed thousands of online pharmacy customers, prompting DEA to issue over 20,000 letters soliciting public information to aid the ongoing inquiry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

