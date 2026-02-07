Baloch Liberation Army Claims Success in 'Operation Herof', Urges Global Attention

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) declared on Friday that it successfully completed the second phase of its campaign, dubbed 'Operation Herof', after six days of urban warfare across Balochistan. According to The Balochistan Post, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the operation achieved its predefined objectives.

The campaign, which spanned 14 cities, was described as the largest and most organized military operation in the BLA's history. Baloch fighters reportedly launched simultaneous assaults, taking control of security checkpoints and military facilities. The spokesperson claimed this forced Pakistani forces into a 'sustained retreat', resulting in political, psychological, and military setbacks for the state.

During the operation, 93 Baloch fighters and over 362 Pakistani security personnel were allegedly killed. The BLA urged global bodies to recognize what it claims are abuses by Pakistani forces and warned international companies against collaborating with Pakistan in Balochistan. The group asserted that the operation was not merely a tribal struggle but a politically conscious movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)