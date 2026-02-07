Karachi's Fire Crisis: An Urgent Call for Safety Reforms

Karachi remains on edge as the city grapples with a persistent fire crisis, following the haunting memory of the Gul Plaza blaze that claimed 79 lives this January. Geo News reports highlight the city's ongoing struggle with fire safety, with 225 incidents recorded in January alone.

Despite the devastation wrought by the tragic Gul Plaza fire, which took place on January 17, the city's vulnerability to fire-related disasters remains a pressing issue. Officials point to inadequate safety protocols and low public awareness as critical factors contributing to the frequency of fires.

In response to the ongoing crisis, authorities are sounding alarms, urging the implementation of stricter fire safety measures and routine inspections to protect Karachi's citizens. Enhanced public education is also deemed crucial in averting further tragedies as fires continue to inflict loss of life and property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)