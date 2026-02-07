Chinese authorities have reportedly heightened restrictions on Tibetan religious practices by strictly enforcing a ban on minors entering monasteries, according to Phayul's report. The issue came to light after a video circulated on WeChat, sparking renewed fears over the infringement of Tibetan religious and cultural freedoms.

Notices indicating "Children under 18 are not allowed in the monastery" have reportedly been posted at monastery entrances in Kham, signifying a stricter enforcement of existing regulations. This enforcement coincides with the winter vacation period, traditionally a time for pilgrimage visits, running from January through February 2026, as reported by Phayul.

Amid the holiday season, Chinese officials are intensifying enforcement, barring children from monasteries even with family. Sonam Tobgyal from Tibet Watch stated this is part of a broader campaign to diminish Tibetan cultural transmission. Chinese policies target young Tibetans, reducing their cultural and linguistic ties in favor of a Chinese identity, according to the Phayul report.

These measures, including compulsory pre-nursery boarding schools and restrictions on Tibetan language teachings, align with what critics describe as a colonial attempt to erase Tibetan cultural imprints. Tibetan schools operate under the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department, promoting forced cultural assimilation, Phayul noted.

The system pressures Tibetan children to abandon their native culture for Chinese identity and allegiance. Critics argue the aim is transformation, not education, intending to shape Tibetan children solely into Chinese citizens. Phayul reported growing concerns regarding the long-term impact, including language erosion and estrangement from religious and cultural life.

(With inputs from agencies.)