India's Dance Extravaganza Sets Record in Malaysia: 800 Dancers Unite

A spectacular performance by 800 dancers at the NSCBICC in Kuala Lumpur set a new record for the largest choreographed Indian dance. The event, held during Prime Minister Modi's visit, highlighted Indian cultural diversity and strengthened India-Malaysia relations, certified by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:25 IST
India's Dance Extravaganza Sets Record in Malaysia: 800 Dancers Unite
NSCBICC stuns with record-setting Indian dance for PM Modi (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A breathtaking performance by Indian dancers captured the spotlight in Kuala Lumpur, as 800 performers from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC) set a record for the largest choreographed Indian dance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event, part of his visit to Malaysia, as the display earned certification from the Malaysia Book of Records.

The event, held under the Indian Community Cultural Committee, featured diverse Indian classical and folk dance forms. Titled "Largest Number of Dancers in a Single Choreographed Dance Representing a Wide Variety of Indian Classical and Folk Dance Forms Performed by the Indian Diaspora", it took place at the MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC), with both Prime Minister Modi and his Malaysian counterpart in attendance.

Malaysia Book of Records CEO Christopher Wong acknowledged the effort, applauding the coordination required for such a massive endeavor. Prime Minister Modi lauded the dancers, remarking on their impeccable harmony. The record-breaking performance was praised on social media as a grand celebration of Indian culture, showcasing the vibrant Indian diaspora in Malaysia and strengthening India-Malaysia ties through cultural diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

