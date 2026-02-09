Baloch National Movement's Protest in Germany Highlights Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) staged a protest at Porta Nigra Square in Trier, Germany, drawing attention to alleged systematic human rights violations in Balochistan. Human rights advocates and Baloch supporters joined forces to express concern over enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary arrests, attributing these issues to the Pakistani state.

Protest participants wielded placards and banners, calling on the international community, human rights organizations, and the media to address Balochistan's plight. They lamented the lack of global attention despite ongoing abuses, distributing pamphlets in German and English to inform the public about the impact on women, children, and families.

Speakers, including prominent figures such as Luqman Baloch and Wajahat Baloch, condemned the alleged actions of the Pakistan Army and criticized its intervention in regions like Gwadar, Mastung, and Kech. The BNM called for a reassessment of international military aid to Pakistan and demanded independent investigations by the UN and EU into the purported violations.

