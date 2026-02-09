Left Menu

Nepal's Election Commission Begins Nationwide Ballot Dispatch for Upcoming Elections

Nepal's Election Commission has initiated the distribution of ballot boxes and printed over 10.9 million ballot papers in preparation for next month's parliamentary elections. The Commission aims to ensure efficient polling in all districts as printing continues for both FPTP and PR categories at the Kathmandu offices.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission has commenced the distribution of ballot boxes to remote districts, as the country gears up for its parliamentary elections next month. At the Commission's main office in Kathmandu, the organized packing and distribution of these essential materials underscore the nation's readiness for the electoral event.

Assistant Spokesperson Kul Bahadur GC reported that over 10.9 million ballot papers have been printed for the First-Past-The-Post category of the House of Representatives. This printing covers 88 constituencies across 37 districts, with a total of 20.32 million ballots required nationwide across all 165 constituencies.

Ballot printing and packing have been completed for districts including Dolpa, Mugu, Jumla, and others. The state-owned Janak Education Materials Centre in Bhaktapur continues to facilitate the large-scale printing regime as Nepal prepares for a crucial democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

