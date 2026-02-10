Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Canada Over Trade Imbalances and Bridge Construction

President Donald Trump criticized Canada on Truth Social for perceived unfair trade practices and bridge construction between Ontario and Michigan. He also blamed former President Obama for allowing Canada too much leeway and discussed the strategic role the U.S. plays in protecting Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:19 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a sharp critique posted on Truth Social, President Donald Trump accused Canada of engaging in unfair trade practices and failing to adequately compensate the United States. He expressed frustration over Canada's construction of a bridge between Ontario and Michigan, alleging it involved little to no U.S. content.

Trump further blamed former President Barack Obama for allegedly permitting Canada to bypass the Buy American Act, thus allowing Canadian projects to proceed without the use of American materials. The former U.S. president was accused of granting a waiver that Trump claims was disadvantageous to American interests.

Reiterating past grievances, Trump noted Canada's perceived lack of gratitude for strategic protection provided by the U.S., underscoring his intent to commence negotiations to ensure fair compensation and treatment from the northern neighbor.

