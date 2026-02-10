Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has called on the Iranian people to unite and demonstrate their resolve during the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Speaking to the nation via a televised address, Khamenei emphasized that this solidarity is key to thwarting the ambitions of Iran's adversaries, as reported by Press TV.

In his message ahead of the February 11 rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the revolution, Khamenei depicted the event as a symbol of Iran's power, dignity, and collective perseverance. He referred to the annual commemoration as a testament to the Iranian people's awareness, resilience, and appreciation of their historical gains, achieved by freeing themselves from foreign influence in 1979.

Khamenei stressed that these rallies force external threats to retreat and argued that national power derives from the people's will and steadfastness rather than military might. He highlighted unity, determination, and resistance to pressure as the core tenets of Iran's national strength. The Leader also expressed hope for continued youth progress in various fields, enhancing Iran's pride on the global stage.