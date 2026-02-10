Left Menu

Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urges Iranians to showcase unity on the Islamic Revolution's anniversary, highlighting national resilience as a deterrent against adversaries. Commemorations on February 11 symbolize Iran's enduring strength and resistance against foreign influences, fostering national pride and emphasizing the power of collective determination and steadfastness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:25 IST
Iran's Strength Unveiled: Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Unity on Revolution Anniversary
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has called on the Iranian people to unite and demonstrate their resolve during the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Speaking to the nation via a televised address, Khamenei emphasized that this solidarity is key to thwarting the ambitions of Iran's adversaries, as reported by Press TV.

In his message ahead of the February 11 rallies marking the 47th anniversary of the revolution, Khamenei depicted the event as a symbol of Iran's power, dignity, and collective perseverance. He referred to the annual commemoration as a testament to the Iranian people's awareness, resilience, and appreciation of their historical gains, achieved by freeing themselves from foreign influence in 1979.

Khamenei stressed that these rallies force external threats to retreat and argued that national power derives from the people's will and steadfastness rather than military might. He highlighted unity, determination, and resistance to pressure as the core tenets of Iran's national strength. The Leader also expressed hope for continued youth progress in various fields, enhancing Iran's pride on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
3
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
4
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026