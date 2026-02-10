Iranian Armed Forces Warn Adversaries of Stronger Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a stern warning to its adversaries, promising a 'more forceful and wider' response to any threats against the nation's sovereignty, according to state broadcaster Press TV.

In a statement coinciding with the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory, the Iranian military praised the resilience of its people and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting national interests and fundamental goals.

This declaration comes amidst increasing US military presence in the region and ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. Despite these diplomatic efforts, tensions remain high following confrontations last June, when Israel and then the United States became embroiled in armed conflict with Iran. The situation was eventually de-escalated, with Israel backing down in the face of Iran's robust defensive actions.

Iran's military statement highlighted that increased pressure from adversaries, notably the United States and Israel, has only bolstered the nation's resolve. 'Now, after 47 years, a powerful and independent Iran has achieved significant strides in science, defense, technology, society, and culture, despite external pressures and hostilities,' it read.

The statement accused global powers of undermining the Iranian Revolution since its inception through actions ranging from assassination to economic sanctions. However, it credited Iran's resilience to the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the unwavering spirit of its people.

The General Staff called on citizens to demonstrate strength and unity during February 11 rallies, portraying them as a collective resistance against global adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel. Ayatollah Khamenei echoed similar sentiments, urging national solidarity to deter opposition.

