Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Production

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, expressed gratitude to Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava for India's support in the upcoming elections. As election preparations accelerate, over 10.9 million ballot papers have been printed. The collaboration underscores the importance of democratic stability between the two neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:44 IST
Nepal interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki meets Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava at Singha Durbar, thanking India for technical support provided for the conduct of the March parliamentary elections. (Image Source: Nepal PMO). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, extended her gratitude to Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava during a meeting at Singha Durbar, highlighting India's technical support for the upcoming parliamentary elections in March. The PM Secretariat emphasized Karki's appreciation, acknowledging India's role in facilitating a smooth electoral process under special national circumstances.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Ambassador Srivastava reaffirmed India's commitment to Nepal's democratic progress. He emphasized that supporting Nepal's electoral journey is a duty and expressed confidence in the importance of the resulting democratic stability for both India and Nepal. These diplomatic interactions come as bilateral efforts continue to bolster Nepal's electoral framework.

Meanwhile, preparations intensify as the Election Commission of Nepal begins dispatching ballot boxes to remote areas. The commission, headquartered in Kathmandu, has already produced over 10.9 million ballot papers for the First-Past-The-Post category. Assistant Spokesperson Kul Bahadur GC reported the completion of packing and printing across several districts, ensuring readiness as the nation approaches the election date.

