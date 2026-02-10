Macron's Groundbreaking AI Visit: A New Era for India and France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to embark on a pivotal visit to India, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The diplomatic engagement, scheduled from February 17 to 19, will spotlight the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, marking a historical moment as the first global AI summit in the Global South. This visit highlights the strong emphasis both nations place on collaboration in emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence.

During his stay, President Macron will engage in comprehensive dialogues with PM Modi, aimed at fortifying the India-France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. A significant feature of the trip is the joint inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai, an initiative designed to amplify collaboration in technology and nurture innovation-related exchanges between the two countries.

Beyond technology, the leaders will deliberate on a range of regional and global issues, notably in the Indo-Pacific domain, underscoring the strategic alignment between India and France. This visit follows PM Modi's previous trip to France and serves to reinforce the deep-seated trust and commitment to further evolving their partnership. The AI Impact Summit is expected to engage a global audience, focusing on AI's pivotal roles in governance and sustainable development.

