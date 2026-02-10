Left Menu

Tragedy in Mymensingh: Government Pledges Support to Lynching Victim's Family

In Bhaluka, Mymensingh, Dipu Chandra Das was brutally lynched and killed, prompting a government response of financial aid and assurances of justice. Education Adviser C R Abrar visited the victim's family, pledging Tk 2.5 million for a house, and reiterated a commitment to justice for the crime committed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:55 IST
Education Adviser CR Abrar speaks to Rabilal Das, father of Dipu Chanrda Das (File Photo/X@ChiefAdviserGoB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a shocking incident in the Square Masterbari area of Bhaluka upazila, Mymensingh district, a young man named Dipu Chandra Das from the Hindu community was lynched and hanged over alleged derogatory remarks. The horrific murder has been widely criticized as a case of communal violence.

On December 23, 2025, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited Dipu's family home in Mokamiakanda village. Acting on the Chief Adviser's recommendation, Abrar expressed the government's condolences and pledged financial support to the sole breadwinner's family. The aid includes Tk 2.5 million for constructing a permanent home with oversight by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer.

Funding also includes Tk 1 million each for Das's father and wife, with Tk 500,000 secured for his child's future. Abrar condemned the crime as unjustifiable and emphasized the state's commitment to justice and communal harmony. Twelve suspects have been arrested, with investigations ongoing to ensure those responsible face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

