Nepal Accelerates HPV Vaccination Amid Elections

With the parliamentary elections set for March 5, Nepal is speeding up its national Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign. The Ministry of Health and Population has directed health authorities to finish the vaccination drive in three weeks, ensuring the elections do not disrupt the public health initiative.

The campaign targets girls in grade 6 and out-of-school girls aged 10 and above. Those in grades 7 to 10 who missed last year's vaccination are also included. Vaccines are distributed at schools and health centers to include girls aged 11 to 14 who were previously missed.

Health official Bhawana Ojha Joshi stated that 345,000 girls in grade 6 and 55,000 out-of-school girls are targeted. Cervical cancer, linked to HPV, is a leading cause of death for women in Nepal, with significant efforts being made to mitigate its impact through widespread immunization.

Nepal's yearly fight against cervical cancer sees around 700 women treated at the BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital. Experts highlight that HPV types 16 and 18 pose the greatest cancer risks. Nationwide immunization could reduce this disease burden significantly.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) continues its support, providing vaccines for the current campaign, following WHO recommendations for HPV vaccination. Globally, cervical cancer remains the fourth most common cancer among women.

(With inputs from agencies.)