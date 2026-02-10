Left Menu

India and China Emphasize Peace at Strategic Dialogue Amidst Bilateral Progress

India and China highlighted the vital role of peace in border areas for advancing bilateral relations during a strategic dialogue. Discussions involved Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, focusing on stabilizing ties, trade, and multilateral cooperation amidst the upcoming BRICS Summit.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu during the India-China Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and China underscored the critical importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along their shared border as a means to foster overall progress in bilateral relations. This sentiment was echoed during a Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi, involving key figures such as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, it was detailed that the talks spanned a broad spectrum of bilateral, regional, and international issues, with particular focus on the recent strides made to stabilize and rejuvenate ties between the two nations. The discourse highlighted the necessity of approaching bilateral matters, notably trade controversies, from a strategic and political vantage point.

Furthermore, the dialogue brought to light mutual commitments towards a quick resolution of an updated Air Services Agreement and the streamlining of visa processes. The strategic discussions were held in the context of India's current BRICS Chairmanship, with an emphasis on facilitating successful multilateral cooperation. China's understanding of India's UNSC aspirations was also noted positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

