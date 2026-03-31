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Railway Projects to Transform Rajasthan Border Areas

The Ministry of Railways has launched three major projects in Rajasthan's border areas to enhance connectivity and economic activity. The new lines will connect regions like Bikaner and Jaisalmer, aiming to strengthen regional infrastructure and boost local economies through improved railway networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:14 IST
Railway Projects to Transform Rajasthan Border Areas
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  • India

The Ministry of Railways has embarked on ambitious projects to revamp railway connectivity in Rajasthan's border areas, aiming to enhance economic activity in these remote regions. The plans entail laying new lines across key regions including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer.

Amit Sudarshan, North Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, disclosed that the Anupgarh-Khajuwala line, spanning 187 kilometers and estimated to cost Rs 2,277 crore, has a Detailed Project Report ready and is awaiting approvals. This project is set to integrate Anupgarh near the Pakistan border with Bikaner, enhancing strategic connections.

Further projects include the Jaisalmer-Barmer-Bhiladi and Khajuwala-Jaisalmer lines, projected at 380 km and 260 km respectively. These projects are expected to bolster economic growth by improving transport infrastructure, a demand long voiced by residents of the reliant-on-road-transport border districts. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the strategic importance of these developments in a recent parliamentary session.

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