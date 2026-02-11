Left Menu

Fiery Debate Erupts Over Immigration Enforcement at Homeland Security Hearing

In a heated House Committee hearing, Rep. Shri Thanedar criticized CBP and ICE for alleged misconduct, including racial profiling and unjust shootings. He argued for accountability, discussing potential pardons and calling to abolish ICE. Homeland Security leaders defended their actions amid deepening partisan divides on immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:45 IST
Representative Shri Thanedar at House committee hearing (Photo/@RepShriThanedar). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-stakes hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan sharply criticized US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and other top officials for alleged indiscretions in federal immigration enforcement.

During the session, which probed oversight of the Department of Homeland Security's components, Thanedar pressed Scott and Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons on allegations of misconduct, spotlighting incidents in Minnesota where two individuals were fatally shot by officers. Thanedar accused the agencies of fostering a culture allowing misconduct and repeatedly mentioned presidential pardons as a potential escape from legal accountability.

Commissioner Scott, however, dismissed the accusations, expressing pride in his agency's work and rejecting any suggestion of needing a pardon. The discussion escalated as Thanedar broadened his accusations, alleging racial bias and unnecessary force use by federal agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

