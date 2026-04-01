Pause on Homeland Security's Warehouse Detention Plan

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has temporarily suspended its controversial initiative to transform large warehouses into detention facilities for immigrants, according to sources within the administration. This move comes as newly appointed Secretary Markwayne Mullin re-evaluates the plan set forth by former secretary Kristi Noem.

Under Noem, DHS had intended to allocate $38.3 billion by year's end to develop these centers, which aimed to process and detain tens of thousands of immigrants. Community backlash emerged in various locations where the facilities were proposed, as reported by The Washington Post, which highlighted an internal memo indicating a deceleration in contracting procedures.

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to issue an official comment on the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)