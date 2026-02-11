World Bank Launches $370 Million Initiative to Clean Dhaka's Waterways and Improve Sanitation Services

In a significant move toward environmental restoration, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors on Tuesday announced a substantial $370 million financing package. The initiative is designed to enhance sanitation and solid waste management services in Dhaka, with a primary aim to wash away water pollution and rejuvenate the region's rivers and canals.

The Metro Dhaka Water Security and Resilience Program, as it is termed, is a forward-thinking approach that seeks not only to improve the operational capabilities of local and national institutions in managing water pollution but also aims to bolster the city's economy, which stands as a major contributor to the country's GDP and employment. Through a results-based system, city corporations and the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority are expected to deliver effective improvements.

Set to impact around 1 million residents, the program will prioritize sanitation services and waste management, especially in communities adversely affected by pollution. The holistic strategy involves both public and private sectors, aiming to tackle industrial pollution, enhance waterway management, and incorporate digital real-time pollution monitoring alongside integrated river restoration plans.