World Bank Launches $370 Million Initiative to Clean Dhaka's Waterways and Improve Sanitation Services

The World Bank has approved a $370 million program aimed at upgrading sanitation and waste management in Dhaka. The initiative will enhance the management of water pollution, improve local institutions' capabilities, and offer improved sanitation services to over a million people, focusing on areas most impacted by pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:52 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move toward environmental restoration, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors on Tuesday announced a substantial $370 million financing package. The initiative is designed to enhance sanitation and solid waste management services in Dhaka, with a primary aim to wash away water pollution and rejuvenate the region's rivers and canals.

The Metro Dhaka Water Security and Resilience Program, as it is termed, is a forward-thinking approach that seeks not only to improve the operational capabilities of local and national institutions in managing water pollution but also aims to bolster the city's economy, which stands as a major contributor to the country's GDP and employment. Through a results-based system, city corporations and the Water Supply and Sewerage Authority are expected to deliver effective improvements.

Set to impact around 1 million residents, the program will prioritize sanitation services and waste management, especially in communities adversely affected by pollution. The holistic strategy involves both public and private sectors, aiming to tackle industrial pollution, enhance waterway management, and incorporate digital real-time pollution monitoring alongside integrated river restoration plans.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

