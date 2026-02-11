Taiwan Rejects Beijing’s Reunification Call Amid Political Tensions

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has robustly dismissed Beijing's latest calls for reunification, labeling it a threat to Taiwan's sovereignty, according to the Taipei Times. This rebuff follows remarks from Wang Huning, a senior Chinese Communist Party official, at Beijing's Taiwan Work Conference.

Wang called for advancing China's reunification efforts with Taiwan, supporting pro-reunification groups, and combating separatist forces, asserting adherence to the "one China" principle and the "1992 consensus." However, MAC argues Beijing's narrative aims to divide Taiwanese society.

Amid looming elections in Taiwan, insiders claim the CCP plans to influence outcomes via local election task forces and online manipulation. They predict economic leverage, such as import bans on Taiwanese goods, paired with incentives, will sway political landscapes, a tactic scrutinized by officials and analysts alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)