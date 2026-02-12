'People of Bangladesh waiting for this day," says BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman after casting his vote

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman on Thursday said that the country had been waiting for the election day to exercise their right to vote. He made the remarks after casting his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2.

"I have exercised my constitutional right to vote. For more than a decade, the people of Bangladesh have been waiting for this day." He added, "I have not yet received updates from across the country, but last night we received reports of some undesirable incidents from different areas, which were unexpected. We firmly believe that law enforcement agencies acted strictly to suppress these incidents, as we saw on television until late at night and early this morning. Personally, I strongly believe that if people across Bangladesh come out throughout the day and exercise their right to vote, any conspiracy can be thwarted. I am hopeful -- firmly hopeful."

The BNP was banned from contesting the last election in Bangladesh and Rahman had been living in exile prior to his return to the country last year. Rahman said his party would work towards women empowerment once they form the government. He also called people to come out and vote in large numbers as the country goes into the 13th parliamentary elections.

Speaking about women, he said that BNP's manifesto talks about women empowerment. "Half of Bangladesh's population is women. We cannot move forward by leaving this half behind. In our manifesto and on various occasions, we have spoken about valuing and empowering women. If we are able to form the government, In sha Allah, we will begin working on this from the very first day." Earlier in a post on Facebook, Tarique Rehman said urged all to exercise your right to vote" in a festive and peaceful atmosphere. Cast your vote for whoever you deem most fit. Vote according to your own choice, and establish your rights and ownership over the state."

He called upon people to come to the polling centers today, cast their votes, and entrust the elected candidates with their responsibilities. Rahman, who is the son of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on January 9, days after her demise.

Earlier on Thursday, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star. According to The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have cast their votes.

The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break. The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era. The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, once counting is complete.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones. The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

