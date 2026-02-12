Renewed disappearance claims deepen scrutiny of Pakistan

Reports of four more alleged enforced disappearances in Karachi and across Balochistan have intensified criticism of Pakistan's security apparatus, with families accusing authorities of detaining men without acknowledgement and refusing to disclose their fate, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, relatives of the missing men say the pattern mirrors dozens of earlier incidents in which individuals were allegedly taken away and later denied by officials. In one case, Mir Baloch, son of Ghulam Jan, was stopped at Karachi airport on February 7 shortly after landing from Dubai. Family members stated that he was held for what authorities termed visa questioning, yet he has not been seen since. They said he had returned home from overseas employment to meet loved ones and prepare for his wedding.

When relatives sought answers, they were reportedly informed that no department could confirm where he had been moved. The family has appealed for his immediate recovery. In a separate episode on 2 February, Daud Lehri was allegedly detained in the Lak-Pass area of Mastung and shifted to an unknown location. Days later, Shahroz Baloch was said to have been taken from his house in Quetta's Sariab neighbourhood. Another man, Nadir Ali of Jhao, reportedly went missing after being picked up in Hub Chowki on 8 February. Pakistani authorities have not issued public responses to the specific accusations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. Meanwhile, Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, released its review of 2025, alleging a high number of extrajudicial killings and disappearances. It claimed that many detainees were students, activists and members of civil society, and accused security forces of harsh tactics, including aerial operations and so-called kill-and-dump practices. The figures and incidents cited have not been independently verified. In another statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleged that two young men were forcibly disappeared and later killed, calling the acts violations of international law. Officials have yet to address those claims, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

