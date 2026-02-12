Bangladesh votes amid uncertainty after historic political shift

As voting gets underway across Bangladesh, the country finds itself at a pivotal moment following the dramatic political upheaval of 2024 that removed long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power. The elections, described by observers as both a referendum and a general vote, are being closely watched at home and abroad for signals about the nation's democratic future. Senior political analyst Chris Blackburn, speaking to ANI, described the current period as transformative. "Well, I think what we're seeing in Bangladesh, it's a historic sort of generational shift," he said. "We've seen obviously that Sheikh Hasina fell in 2024, but we've also seen the death of Khalid Aziz. He was a major figure in Bangladeshi politics."

With two towering personalities gone, he noted that what was once called the "Battle of the Begums" has effectively ended. "Two of these major figures, Shikha Seen and Khaleda Zia, are now out of the picture. What used to be known as the Battle of the Begums is now over and we're seeing like a new breed coming through," Chris said. The 2024 "monsoon uprising," which he described as a "massive violent shift in Bangladesh's politics," has led to the current vote. "So I think everybody's eyes are on Bangladesh, hoping that these elections will be a new chapter." However, concerns over security and fairness have already surfaced. Chris pointed to reports of intimidation and alleged financial misconduct. "We've seen Jamaat-e-Islami, the fundamentalist Islamic party in Bangladesh that is trying to sort of perceive and show itself as being a moderate or a moderating factor," he said, adding that "some of their leaders have been arrested and under allegations that they've been distributing cash."

The absence of the Awami League's leadership from the contest has also raised questions about legitimacy. "Bangladesh has suffered from having a lack of democracy over decades," Chris said. "So this isn't just a thing about the Awami League, it's the whole political system." He emphasized that Sheikh Hasina's removal poses challenges to the credibility of the current process. "How can it be seen as all-inclusive when a very popular party and the oldest party in Bangladesh has been sort of banned from having a say and having a part within the election," he asked, calling the situation "disenfranchising" and "disappointing for the region." On the ground, he said, anxiety is palpable. "If you just talk to normal people on the ground in Bangladesh, there's a lot of fear and anxiety." He cited attacks on media outlets and incidents of mob violence as troubling signs. "The election monitors, the international observers just need to be honest about what's actually happened. Like there's been violence, there's intimidation at the sort of polling booths," he said.

Economic concerns are also shaping voter sentiment. "At the end of the day it's for the Bangladeshi voter like can I get a job can I buy oil can I get fuel," Chris noted, suggesting that unemployment, inflation and cost-of-living pressures may weigh more heavily than broader geopolitical questions. The outcome could have significant regional implications. "I think this election could transform the region and global politics as well," he said, pointing to potential effects on relations with India and even political dynamics within the Bangladeshi diaspora in the United Kingdom. While parties such as the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have expressed a desire for friendly ties with India, Chris cautioned that "we know the track records being rather patchy."

As ballots are cast and counted, both domestic and international observers face what Chris described as a "very difficult job." The credibility of the vote, and the direction Bangladesh takes next, may well shape the country's democratic trajectory for years to come. (ANI)

