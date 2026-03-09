In a climate marked by escalating tensions with the United States and Israel, Iran's military forces maintain robust defense efforts, bolstered by the country's newly confirmed leadership under Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei. The transition, as per Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali, reflects the nation's steadfast legal structures and national will.

Ambassador Fathali emphasized that, despite US and Israeli aggression, Iran showcases unity, fortifying national morale and armed forces. He contended that Tehran's structured governance thrives even amid challenges, deterring external interferences while sustaining public services and military management.

Fathali criticized US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran's leadership transition as indicative of a misunderstanding of Iranian society, asserting nation's independence from foreign dictates. Iran's allegiance to Khamenei was confirmed following his father's death in strikes by US and Israel, prompting retaliatory measures by Tehran.

