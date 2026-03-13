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Tensions Escalate: G7 Call Reveals Trump's Confidence as Iran Strikes Back

President Trump informed G7 countries that Iran is nearing surrender, expressing confidence in defeating Iran's regime. Iran counters with missile attacks on key sites in Israeli-occupied territories. Despite underestimating tactics, the US remains steadfast in its campaign against Iran, marking an intense escalation in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:13 IST
Tensions Escalate: G7 Call Reveals Trump's Confidence as Iran Strikes Back
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal call with Group of Seven nations, US President Donald Trump declared Iran was on the verge of surrender, according to an Axios report citing G7 officials. This assertion surfaced as Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, urged citizens to persist in resisting US and Israeli offensives.

President Trump, steadfast in his public and private confidence about the situation, revealed a robust US stance. He warned Iran of impending consequences, asserting US supremacy in the conflict. His statements, disseminated via Truth Social, emphasized an aggressive dismantling of Iran's military capabilities.

Iran retaliated with the launch of Operation True Promise 4, deploying missiles on Israeli and US strategic positions. This conflict, marking its 13th day, remains intense amid reports of US underestimation of Iran's potential responses, such as closing the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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