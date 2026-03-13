NASA Greenlights Artemis 2: A New Era of Lunar Exploration

NASA has set a potential launch date for its Artemis 2 mission, which will send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than five decades. Scheduled for April, the mission represents a pivotal step in the United States' ambition to establish a continual human presence on the lunar surface.

The space agency is preparing for an April 1 liftoff after announcing that a March 19 rollout of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is planned at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. An additional backup launch date of April 2 has also been put forth.

The mission will see astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen partake in a 10-day lunar orbit to evaluate crewed spacecraft systems—an essential phase before lunar surface landings. The initiative underscores NASA's intention for the Artemis program to pave the way for future Martian endeavors.

Artemis 2 also marks the United States' leadership in the Artemis Accords, which aim to set global norms for peaceful space exploration. This mission coincides with international pursuits, including China's planned lunar ambitions by 2030 and India's Gaganyaan program, which seeks to bolster its own human spaceflight capabilities.

NASA postponed the mission from its initial February and March schedule due to technical issues, notably with the helium flow to the rocket's upper stage. The upcoming mission will build on a legacy begun by Apollo missions over half a century ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)