Left Menu

US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Operation Epic Fury Intensifies

US military leader Gen Dan Caine announces significant progress in Operation Epic Fury against Iran, despite the ongoing threat. Meanwhile, global tensions rise following the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader. UN Secretary-General calls for de-escalation, highlighting risks to global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:53 IST
US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Operation Epic Fury Intensifies
US Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine (Photo/ Youtube @US Department of War). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has intensified its military efforts against Iran under Operation Epic Fury, announced General Dan Caine in a Pentagon briefing. Despite significant strikes disabling Iran's naval capacity, risks to allied forces and commercial vessels persist, underscoring ongoing tensions.

General Caine highlighted the operation's relentless pace, marking the 13th day with unprecedented sorties and precision strikes, including the first-ever missile use reaching deep into enemy lines. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized the aim to dismantle Iran's military might rapidly.

Amidst this escalation, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concerns over the conflict's impact on global stability, urging immediate de-escalation. He called for dialogue and adherence to international law, warning of severe consequences if hostilities continue unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026