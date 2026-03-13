US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Operation Epic Fury Intensifies

The United States has intensified its military efforts against Iran under Operation Epic Fury, announced General Dan Caine in a Pentagon briefing. Despite significant strikes disabling Iran's naval capacity, risks to allied forces and commercial vessels persist, underscoring ongoing tensions.

General Caine highlighted the operation's relentless pace, marking the 13th day with unprecedented sorties and precision strikes, including the first-ever missile use reaching deep into enemy lines. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth emphasized the aim to dismantle Iran's military might rapidly.

Amidst this escalation, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concerns over the conflict's impact on global stability, urging immediate de-escalation. He called for dialogue and adherence to international law, warning of severe consequences if hostilities continue unchecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)