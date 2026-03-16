Israeli Envoy Reaffirms US-Israel Strategic Goals Against Iran

The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has reiterated that the strategic objectives of the joint operations between the United States and Israel against Iran are steadfast, with no deviation in their military targets. In an interview with ANI, Azar outlined the core mission of the conflict, emphasizing the coalition's adherence to its original plans.

Azar specified, "Our aims are clear: to neutralize the nuclear and ballistic missile threats while providing the Iranian populace a chance for a hopeful future by weakening the oppressive Iranian forces." He stressed the consistency of the military campaign with these goals as the main focus.

The Ambassador affirmed that no alterations have been made to their objectives, underscoring the importance of preventing the reformation of Iran's plans post-conflict. Addressing Tehran's recent reprisals, Azar expressed that Israel was well-prepared for Iran's military response, following a strategic offensive in June that reportedly weakened Iran's ability to strike effectively.

Highlighting the Iranian military's diminished impact, Azar explained, "We anticipated their capabilities. Our June initiatives have significantly lowered Iran's offensive potential, resulting in considerably less damage to Israel than in earlier confrontations."

Azar criticized Iran's extensive retaliatory measures, labeling the targeting of 12 regional countries as regrettably reckless behavior. He maintained that Tehran should be recognized as the conflict's primary instigator, with ongoing international pressure justified against them, as they hold the role of aggressor.

(With inputs from agencies.)