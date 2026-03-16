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Iran Upholds Defense Stance Amidst Middle East Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need to end the Middle East war to deter future attacks on Iran. The Strait of Hormuz remains operational, though Iran maintains security measures amidst ongoing tensions with the US and Israel, highlighting a complex geopolitical landscape marked by historical animosities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:59 IST
Iran Upholds Defense Stance Amidst Middle East Tensions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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In a renewed call for peace, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East must conclude in a manner that deters any future aggression against Iran. While expressing Iran's readiness to defend itself, Araghchi underscored the necessity for adversaries to reconsider hostile actions towards the nation.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei affirmed the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz, dismissing concerns about its closure. Despite allegations of Iran nearing atomic weapon capabilities, Baghaei noted potential false-flag operations linked to claims of Iranian drone reach affecting western US coasts.

Amid escalating tensions, Baghaei asserted Iran's sovereign right to maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz while accusing the US and Israel of fostering instability. This comes amidst a historically tumultuous relationship between Iran and Israel, with international efforts aiming to prevent the intensification of hostilities in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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