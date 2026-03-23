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India Steps Up Diplomatic Efforts Amid Middle East Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized India's active diplomatic engagement to tackle the escalating conflict in the Middle East, underscoring the need for regional stability and protection of global commerce. Prime Minister Modi's conversations with global leaders focus on de-escalation and safeguarding vital navigation routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:19 IST
India Steps Up Diplomatic Efforts Amid Middle East Tensions
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube/PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
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In an urgent appeal for regional tranquility, India's Ministry of External Affairs underscored the nation's high-level diplomatic engagement with pivotal regional stakeholders amid the escalating Middle East conflict. Highlighting the dire need for stable conditions and protection of international trade routes, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared developments from recent discussions with global leaders.

New Delhi's diplomatic outreach was in full force over the weekend, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Iranian President, extending festive greetings while expressing hope for peace and prosperity. The Prime Minister also voiced grave concerns over the recent military strikes on civilian targets in the region.

Reaffirming India's firm stance, Jaiswal detailed Modi's condemnation of attacks on critical infrastructure impacting regional stability and global supply chains. Amid the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister stressed the need to maintain open and secure shipping lanes, while acknowledging Iran's support for the Indian diaspora's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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