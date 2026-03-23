Tensions Rise as US-Iran Talks Disputed Amid Strategic Standoff

Iran's Foreign Ministry has dismissed statements from US President Donald Trump, denying Washington's claims of ongoing discussions with Tehran. The dispute unfolds as Trump's announcement of a five-day pause in military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure catches international attention.

According to the Iranian ministry, Trump's remarks aim to manipulate energy markets amidst soaring prices due to the ongoing conflict. Mehr News Agency cites the ministry's statement that initiatives by regional countries to de-escalate tensions should be addressed to Washington, as Iran maintains it is not the aggressor in the conflict.

The diplomatic backdrop involves a social media declaration by President Trump, claiming productive conversations with Iran, which Tehran unequivocally contradicts. Meanwhile, regional instability persists following the alleged US and Israeli orchestration of the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, escalating military tensions and threatening global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)