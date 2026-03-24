Operation True Promise 4: A New Phase of Retaliatory Strikes

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has commenced the latest phase of its long-standing retaliatory campaign, "Operation True Promise 4", by launching strikes on Israeli sites and U.S. military bases. According to Press TV, this phase involves missile and drone attacks on critical Israeli infrastructure, including Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, as well as significant U.S. military installations in the region.

Notably escalating the conflict, the IRGC claims to have targeted Dimona for the second time in recent days, allegedly resulting in over 200 casualties. The strikes coincide with large public demonstrations in Iran, where citizens showed solidarity with clenched fists. The escalated operations underscore Iran's response to what it perceives as aggressive acts from Israel and the United States, specified by Tehran as instigating new tensions.

As the geopolitical situation remains volatile, the IRGC warned of potential further escalation, holding its forces and millions of Basij volunteers ready for deployment. Meanwhile, in Kuwait, shrapnel from defense activities caused significant power outages, according to the Anadolu News Agency. Efforts to repair the damage and restore power are underway, amid assurances of timely updates from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)