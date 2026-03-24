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Former Military Leader and Politician Masududdin Chowdhury Arrested in Bangladesh

Retired Lieutenant General Masududdin Chowdhury, a significant figure in Bangladesh's 2007-2008 military government, was arrested. Chowdhury, who later became a parliament member, played a key role in past anti-corruption efforts and detentions. His arrest is linked to five cases and marks a critical development in Bangladesh's political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:43 IST
Former Military Leader and Politician Masududdin Chowdhury Arrested in Bangladesh
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a dramatic late-night police operation in Bangladesh, retired Lieutenant General Masududdin Chowdhury was arrested, drawing attention to his significant past political roles. Chowdhury, a pivotal figure during Bangladesh's 2007-2008 military-controlled government, was detained by detectives in the Baridhara DOHS area.

Following his retirement from an illustrious military career, Chowdhury transitioned to a political life, becoming a member of Bangladesh's Parliament. Prior to his political tenure, he served as an ambassador, further solidifying his influence in both military and diplomatic arenas.

During his military career, Masududdin Chowdhury notably commanded the crucial 9th Infantry Division. He played a central role in the anti-corruption initiatives led by the military-backed caretaker government of Fakhruddin Ahmed. This period saw Chowdhury overseeing high-profile arrests, including those of former Prime Ministers Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. His storied career also included service in the Rakkhi Bahini and a diplomatic posting as High Commissioner to Australia. Chowdhury later joined the Jatiya Party, entering parliament under the banner of the former military ruler General Ershad's party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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