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Iran's Supreme Leader Open to US Talks Amid Tensions: Reports

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly open to negotiations with the US, as cited by Israeli media. Despite previous denials from Tehran's Foreign Ministry, key diplomatic conversations are underway to manage the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:16 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Open to US Talks Amid Tensions: Reports
Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo: x/@Rahbarenghelab_) and US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant diplomatic development, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed readiness to engage in negotiations with the United States, according to reports from the Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth. The report follows a discussion between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff, purportedly sanctioned at the highest level of Iranian leadership.

This comes in contrast to the Iranian Foreign Ministry's earlier dismissal of any talks between Tehran and Washington, following US President Donald Trump's claims regarding negotiations with Iran amidst the US-Israel conflict against the Islamic Republic. Recently, President Trump suggested that the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal global shipping passage, might soon be jointly administered by the US and Iran if diplomatic talks with Tehran progress favorably.

During a press briefing in Florida, Trump emphasized the potential bilateral control over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supply, highlighting its importance in facilitating the movement of oil. Amidst heightened regional tensions, Trump's decision to delay military action, pending ongoing discussions, aligns with efforts to de-escalate the situation as strategic negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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