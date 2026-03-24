Left Menu

Bureaucratic Gridlock Stalls Pakistan's Cotton Sector Revitalization

Efforts to revive Pakistan's cotton sector are stalled due to bureaucratic delays in the merger between PCCC and PARC. Despite legal clearance, the merger faces setbacks, exacerbating financial disputes and governance issues in the sector, sparking criticism over bureaucratic inefficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:24 IST
Bureaucratic Gridlock Stalls Pakistan's Cotton Sector Revitalization
A woman picks cotton in Pakistan as production drops 30%, with Sindh seeing the steepest fall, says PCGA (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's ambitions to rejuvenate its flagging cotton industry have encountered another obstacle as the proposed merger between the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is mired in bureaucratic delays. Despite receiving legal clearance earlier this month, the merger process has yet to move forward, according to reports from Dawn.

Approved in January 2025 with a June deadline, the merger aimed at consolidating cotton research to boost output. Over a year later, the process remains stalled, highlighting significant administrative inertia. Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, the President of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, criticized the delay, accusing the bureaucracy of favoring administrative perks over essential research funding, thereby neglecting the scientific community.

Financial tensions further complicate the scenario. The PCCC, traditionally funded by a cess from the textile industry, has been crippled since the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) ceased payments in 2014. While Aptma seeks control over decision-making, it remains unwilling to cover administrative costs, citing previous funds' misuse. Despite urgings from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for expedited action, there has been little visible progress, as per Dawn's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026