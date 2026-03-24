Bureaucratic Gridlock Stalls Pakistan's Cotton Sector Revitalization

Pakistan's ambitions to rejuvenate its flagging cotton industry have encountered another obstacle as the proposed merger between the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) is mired in bureaucratic delays. Despite receiving legal clearance earlier this month, the merger process has yet to move forward, according to reports from Dawn.

Approved in January 2025 with a June deadline, the merger aimed at consolidating cotton research to boost output. Over a year later, the process remains stalled, highlighting significant administrative inertia. Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, the President of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan, criticized the delay, accusing the bureaucracy of favoring administrative perks over essential research funding, thereby neglecting the scientific community.

Financial tensions further complicate the scenario. The PCCC, traditionally funded by a cess from the textile industry, has been crippled since the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) ceased payments in 2014. While Aptma seeks control over decision-making, it remains unwilling to cover administrative costs, citing previous funds' misuse. Despite urgings from Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for expedited action, there has been little visible progress, as per Dawn's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)