Navigating Diplomacy: India and U.S. Discuss De-escalation in West Asia Amid Maritime Tensions

In a pivotal telephonic conversation on Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump addressed escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasizing the need to maintain the security of vital energy corridors.

The call comes amid global concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route currently embroiled in geopolitical conflict. Both leaders expressed commitments to de-escalation and peaceful negotiations.

PM Modi confirmed India is actively engaging regional stakeholders, striving to ensure maritime safety and safeguard the Indian diaspora amidst the unfolding crisis.

In support of maintaining open and secure international waters, the countries are closely coordinating efforts to stabilize the region, where Iran's strategic maneuvers in the Strait have drawn international scrutiny.

As India endeavors to navigate these complex diplomatic channels, its focus remains steadfast on protecting its maritime interests, ensuring the safety and smooth passage of its vessels amidst the high-risk environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)