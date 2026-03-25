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Iran Issues Stern Ultimatum to U.S. over Naval Presence

The Iranian Navy has warned the U.S. that its aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, is under surveillance and risks missile strikes if it nears Iranian shores. This intensifies amid Tehran's dismissal of U.S. diplomatic efforts, indicating increased tensions and a shift in regional stability dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:40 IST
Iran Issues Stern Ultimatum to U.S. over Naval Presence
Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani (Image Source: Iranian State Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a formidable warning, the Iranian Navy has declared that the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, is being closely tracked and could face missile attacks should it venture too near Iranian waters. The bold statement was reported by the state-run Press TV, punctuating an intensifying standoff in the region.

This development is emblematic of broader Iranian concerns regarding American influence. Senior military figures in Tehran have criticized recent U.S. diplomatic maneuvers as superficial. Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, suggested that the U.S.'s once-vaunted 'strategic power' has diminished significantly.

In a statement that undermines President Trump's claims of productive dialogue, Zolfaqari insisted that no direct communication occurred between Tehran and Washington. The rhetoric underscores a deep skepticism towards American diplomacy, highlighting a belief that Iranian military strength now dictates regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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