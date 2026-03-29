Tensions Escalate as Drone Strike Hits Iraqi Kurdistan President's Residence

The United States has strongly denounced the recent drone attack on the residence of Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani, attributing blame to Iranian proxies for the assault. The State Department labeled the attack as a direct threat to Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity, condemning it as a 'despicable' act of terrorism.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected the US accusations, instead pointing to the United States and Israel as orchestrators behind the attack. The IRGC described the incident as an assassination attempt and 'a clear act of terrorism,' citing it as part of a continuing pattern of covert operations against Iranian officials.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to investigate the attack amid a turbulent backdrop of mounting hostilities involving Iran-aligned groups and Kurdish forces in Iraq. The Kurdish regional government has also condemned the incident and called for urgent measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)