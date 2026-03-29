Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Drone Strike Hits Iraqi Kurdistan President's Residence

The US condemns an attack on Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani's residence, blaming Iran for the aggression. Iran refutes, pointing fingers at the US and Israel. Iraqi Prime Minister orders an investigation amidst rising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:03 IST
Tensions Escalate as Drone Strike Hits Iraqi Kurdistan President's Residence
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has strongly denounced the recent drone attack on the residence of Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani, attributing blame to Iranian proxies for the assault. The State Department labeled the attack as a direct threat to Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity, condemning it as a 'despicable' act of terrorism.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected the US accusations, instead pointing to the United States and Israel as orchestrators behind the attack. The IRGC described the incident as an assassination attempt and 'a clear act of terrorism,' citing it as part of a continuing pattern of covert operations against Iranian officials.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to investigate the attack amid a turbulent backdrop of mounting hostilities involving Iran-aligned groups and Kurdish forces in Iraq. The Kurdish regional government has also condemned the incident and called for urgent measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

Bihar Powers Ahead: State Transmission Company to Go Public

 India
2
Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

Estadio Azteca Reopens with Thrilling Mexico-Portugal Showdown

 Global
3
CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

CISF Enhances Preparedness with Joint Mock Exercise at IGI Airport

 India
4
Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

Delhi Police Busts Tech-Savvy Extortion Gang Posing as Recovery Agents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026