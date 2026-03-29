Drone Strike on Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader Fuels US-Iran Tensions

The drone attack targeting Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, has intensified existing tensions between the United States and Iran. On Saturday, the US government accused militias backed by Tehran of orchestrating the attack, while Iran fired back, alleging a US-Israeli assassination plot.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) strongly condemned the attack as a blatant act of terrorism, stating it represents a larger strategy aimed at destabilizing the region. The IRGC called it an attack not only on Kurdish leadership but on regional stability, urging stronger defense cooperation among neighboring countries.

In response, the US reiterated its stance against the attack, labeling it a direct affront to Iraqi sovereignty and unity, and calling for accountability. With the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighting the drone strike as a 'cowardly act,' the stage is set for escalating geopolitical tensions, demanding international attention and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)