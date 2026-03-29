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Drone Strike on Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader Fuels US-Iran Tensions

A drone attack on Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani's residence intensifies US-Iran tensions. The US blames Iran-backed militias, while Iran accuses the US and Israel of attempting an assassination plot. Both sides are entrenched in a complex blame game, calling for increased regional cooperation to counter threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:04 IST
Drone Strike on Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader Fuels US-Iran Tensions
President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Iran

The drone attack targeting Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, has intensified existing tensions between the United States and Iran. On Saturday, the US government accused militias backed by Tehran of orchestrating the attack, while Iran fired back, alleging a US-Israeli assassination plot.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) strongly condemned the attack as a blatant act of terrorism, stating it represents a larger strategy aimed at destabilizing the region. The IRGC called it an attack not only on Kurdish leadership but on regional stability, urging stronger defense cooperation among neighboring countries.

In response, the US reiterated its stance against the attack, labeling it a direct affront to Iraqi sovereignty and unity, and calling for accountability. With the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighting the drone strike as a 'cowardly act,' the stage is set for escalating geopolitical tensions, demanding international attention and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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